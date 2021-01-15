Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $70.90 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $70.90 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00286706 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00063991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,701,865 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

