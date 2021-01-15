Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ADRNY opened at $29.78 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.30.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $20.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.
