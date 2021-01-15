Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Koninklijke Philips (AMS: PHIA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/11/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €39.40 ($46.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €39.40 ($46.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

