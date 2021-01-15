Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Up 47.8% in December

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,169,900 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 791,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KLTHF remained flat at $$4.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66. Koolearn Technology has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $4.66.

Get Koolearn Technology alerts:

Koolearn Technology Company Profile

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. It operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. The College Education segment offers college test preparation and overseas test preparation courses to college students and working professionals.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Koolearn Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koolearn Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.