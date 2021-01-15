Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,624. The stock has a market cap of $738.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Koppers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies bought a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Koppers by 127.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Koppers by 67.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,174,000 after acquiring an additional 238,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

