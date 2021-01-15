Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s share price fell 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 9,236,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 8,257,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

