Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,505 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.