Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 2,112 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,034,000 after acquiring an additional 410,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,101,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 723,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,253,000 after acquiring an additional 287,410 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

