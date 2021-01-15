Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 3,590 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $76.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

