Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 560 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $48,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $340.00 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $369.12. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.51 and its 200 day moving average is $303.17.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $276,684.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,609.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,067 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.82, for a total value of $1,752,269.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,702 shares of company stock worth $53,416,231. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

