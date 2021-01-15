Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 177.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,098,000 after acquiring an additional 180,992 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $152.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

