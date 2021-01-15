Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $141.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

