Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $452.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $458.50. The company has a market cap of $183.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

