Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Photronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after acquiring an additional 333,535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 44.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 151,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,483,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.34 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $810.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,407.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $797,092 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

