Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 237,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Daktronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $331.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

