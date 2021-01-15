Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,739 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,207,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in PayPal by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,777,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in PayPal by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

Shares of PYPL opened at $242.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

