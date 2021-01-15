Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 244,200 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 244,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $7.77 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a market cap of $955.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,677 shares of company stock worth $899,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

