Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.20 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.