Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN opened at $302.15 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $305.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.16.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

