Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.