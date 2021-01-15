Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) (LON:KMK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.32

Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) (LON:KMK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.32 and traded as low as $13.10. Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 19,289,130 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54.

About Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

