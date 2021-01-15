KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $1.17

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $93.42 million and $9.17 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00462219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.81 or 0.04061964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013162 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016579 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

