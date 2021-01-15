Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS KHNGY traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 34.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KHNGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

