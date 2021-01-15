Kusama (KSM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137.32 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $79.32 or 0.00212869 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $671.89 million and approximately $137.32 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00036406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00109839 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00241075 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058234 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

