KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,331.99 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 132.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

