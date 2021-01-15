L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.30

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $15.94. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 58,380 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $165.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.14 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 530.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 24.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

