L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Purchased by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. L Brands makes up 2.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. 84,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,846. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

