L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE:LB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. 8,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,846. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in L Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.