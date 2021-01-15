Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 1.1% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAMR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.25. 6,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

