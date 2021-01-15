Lamden Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $32,954.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

