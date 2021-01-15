LanaCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, LanaCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $308,629.02 and $223.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,895.81 or 1.00327498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.59 or 0.00342630 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.96 or 0.00556094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00151104 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002102 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00028738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002478 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,953,826,480 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LanaCoin Coin Trading

