Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.94. 2,152,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,895,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II during the third quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth $2,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,575,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Landcadia Holdings II by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

