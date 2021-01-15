LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (FRA:LXS) Trading 1.6% Higher

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (FRA:LXS)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €64.60 ($76.00) and last traded at €64.22 ($75.55). 266,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €63.20 ($74.35).

LXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €61.69 and its 200-day moving average is €52.14.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

