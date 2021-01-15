Largo Coin (LRG) Tops One Day Volume of $2.38 Million

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Largo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.85 or 0.00027533 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Largo Coin has a market cap of $174.38 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 50,679,128 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,739 coins. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io . Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

