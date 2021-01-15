Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,127.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,186.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,163.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

