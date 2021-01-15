Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.19

Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 71000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of C$8.55 million and a PE ratio of -9.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

About Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

