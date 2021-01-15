LATOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $13.94 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and $79,682.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00468947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.24 or 0.04090917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013126 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016532 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

