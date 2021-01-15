Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) Sets New 12-Month High at $771.00

Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 771 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 665 ($8.69), with a volume of 7621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 672 ($8.78).

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 659.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 564.75. The firm has a market cap of £793.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

