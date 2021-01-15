Leeds Group plc (LDSG.L) (LON:LDSG) Shares Gap Up to $18.50

Leeds Group plc (LDSG.L) (LON:LDSG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $19.50. Leeds Group plc (LDSG.L) shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 64,863 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £7.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09.

About Leeds Group plc (LDSG.L) (LON:LDSG)

Leeds Group plc engages in the import, warehousing, and wholesaling of fabrics. The company operates through three segments: Hemmers, KMR, and Chinoh-Tex. It offers a range of fabrics comprising basic and fashion items for use in apparel or furnishings. The company is also involved in the retailing of fabric and haberdashery, as well as operates stores in Germany.

