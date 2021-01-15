Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 294,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.97. 3,664,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.45 and its 200 day moving average is $177.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

