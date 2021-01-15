Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 1,472 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 529,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

