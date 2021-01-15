Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 2,836 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,887,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

