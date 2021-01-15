Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $41.20. 7,363,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,996. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.