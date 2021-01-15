Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 257,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after buying an additional 138,622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $212.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $215.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

