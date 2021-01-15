Leelyn Smith LLC Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,744. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

