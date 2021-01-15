Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.99. 1,179,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.18 and its 200-day moving average is $212.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

