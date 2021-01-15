Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,564,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,144,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $154,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,521,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.34. 3,715,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,925. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

