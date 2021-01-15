Leelyn Smith LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.91. 3,207,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

