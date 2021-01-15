Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 14,099 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 21.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $38,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.40. 279,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $174.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

