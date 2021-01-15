Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,832. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $331,242.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,516 shares of company stock worth $7,548,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

